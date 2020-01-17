2 hours ago

Ghana's coach Goran Stevanovic reacts during their African Cup of Nations Group D soccer match against Botswana at the Stade de Franceville in Franceville, Gabon, Tuesday Jan. 24, 2012. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Agent of former Black Star Coach Goran Stevanović says he just could not fathom why the Serbian could not secure the lone star job in August last year.

Mena William, who facilitated the contact between Orlando Pirates and their new coach Josef Zinnbauer, says he tried to negotiate for Serbian Goran Stevanovic to coach the Sierra Leone national team‚ but the deal never materialised.

Stevanovic was among the five final shortlisted coaches but lost the bid to Ghanaian Sellas Tetteh,who was appointed as head coach for the second time.

The final selection of Tetteh has been in limbo as his appointment has not been recognised by Sierra Leone's sports ministry who pay the wages of national coaches.

The ministry claims the selection process "did not come to a logical conclusion," and was "incomplete."

The Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA), however, says Tetteh's appointment follows a "thorough" recruitment procedure.

Goran "Plavi" Stevanović was appointed the Head coach of the black stars in January 2011 and his job last for just 14 months following Ghana's failure to win the 2012 Afcon.

He is currently the manager of China League Two club Qingdao Jonoon.