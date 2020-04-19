6 minutes ago

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah has named his all time Black Stars XI with three players outside the World Cup class making the cut.

The former Juventus midfielder was the first captain to lead Ghana to our maiden World Cup tournament in Germany.

Appiah made his debut for the Black Stars in the year 2000 but was captain of the national team for five years from 2005-2010 captaining Ghana at the maiden edition but was General captain at the 2010 tourney where he was a fringe player at the twilight of his career.

Richard Olele Kingston was chosen to keep post with the center back pair of John Mensah and Samuel Osei Kuffour.

Patrick Allotey of blessed memory was selected for the left back slot while former Kotoko stalwart Frank Amankwah occupied the right back slot of Appiah's team.

In the center of the pitch he went for himself, Michael Essien, Laryea Kingston and Sulley Muntari the quartet who were known at the prime as their fabulous four.

Upfront legendary Abedi Pele is selected alongside another icon and Ghana's all time top scorer Asamoah Gyan.

Stephen Appiah's Black Best XI: Richard Kingson-Frank Amankwah, Patrick Allotey, John Mensah, Sammy Osei Kuffour-Michael Essien, Laryea Kingston, Stephen Appiah, Sulley Muntari-Abedi Pele, Asamoah Gyan