Maxwell Konadu, renowned for his coaching prowess with Asante Kotoko and his tenure as Assistant Coach of the Black Stars, recently shared insights into his illustrious career and the top players he has had the privilege to coach.

Having achieved success with Nsoatreman FC, including a historic FA Cup triumph, Konadu is now set to embark on a new challenge with South African club Black Leopards on a three-year deal.

In an interview with 3sports, Konadu highlighted some of the remarkable talents he has managed throughout his coaching journey.

He fondly mentioned renowned players such as Sulley Muntari, Asamoah Gyan, Dede Ayew, and Agyeman Badu as among the top stars he has coached.

Reflecting on his career, Konadu also acknowledged the challenges posed by formidable opponents like Steven Dese Mukwala and Stephen Amankonah, emphasizing the competitive nature of the game.

“I have had the privilege to work with top players such as Sulley Muntari, Asamoah Gyan, Dede Ayew, and Agyeman Badu,” Konadu remarked, underscoring the impact these players have had on his coaching career and their contributions to Ghanaian football.

Konadu's wealth of experience and his ability to nurture talent continue to shape the landscape of African football, making him a respected figure both domestically and internationally.