Former Black Stars defender John Paintsil has announced the demise of his mother Madam Juliana Adiaba Paintsil after a short illness.

Madam Juliana Adiaba Paintsil passed away on Tuesday at the Nyaho Clinic in Accra.

“Sweet mother it was heartbreaking to see you leaving me yesterday.My heart was broken and it’s still hurt Mum. you did so well to set a good standard for all of us.Mother I say Ayikooo nammie. Go well mother... we love you ahhh. RIP Mummy”, John Paintsil announced in a post on twitter.

The former Ghana defender who now works with Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities as a scout made 89 appearances for Ghana over a decade.