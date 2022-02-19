7 hours ago

Former Black Stars and Asante Kotoko defender Shilla Illiasu has been appointed as an assistant coach of budding football talent home Kenpong Academy.

The former King Faisal defender will assist the Technical direction of the fast developing talent production hub.

He was among a list of four players namely Dan Quaye (Hearts of Oak), Habib Mohammed (King Faisal), and goalie Goerge Owu (Ashantigold) who made the squad for Ghana's maiden appearance at the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

Shilla Illiasu played prominently for Ghana and landed a huge contract to Russian side FC Saturn for 1 million Euros at the time from Asante Kotoko.

He played for King Faisal, Kotoko, FC Saturn, RTU among others.

