1 hour ago

Ex- Ghana International Shilla Illiasu says that he has moved into maize farming after hanging his boots in a career spanning more than a decade.

Shilla Illiasu was part of Ghana's maiden world cup squad in 2006 in Germany playing an integral role in Ghana's progress to the knockout stage.

Speaking to Asempa on Sports Nite Program, the defender said that he has buses working for him, however, his decision to become a farmer was purely a personal one.

"I am staying in Tamale in the Northern region," he said.

"I am now a farmer growing maize and other stuff; I don’t need money and the decision was purely personal.

"I have buses working for me but I decided to get myself occupied with something and farming for me, was the best thing."

He added, "What I can remember is that I was very benevolent. It was not like I went to church or mosque but if I noticed those around me were in difficulty, I came to their aid to out smiles on their face."

"For instance, if they were doing church or mosque projects, I would go and support if I felt the need.

"So that’s what I can remember, I loved giving and it helped my career."

Illiasu who played for King Faisal and Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League, RTU and had spells with Russian side Fc Saturn and a club in Albania before retiring in 2013.