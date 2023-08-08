3 hours ago

Anthony Annan, the former midfield star of the Black Stars, has made an official return to the football scene by joining the German amateur club Arminia Lirich.

This move marks a significant step for the renowned player as he makes his presence felt in the realm of top-flight football once again. Arminia Lirich's latest signing promises to bring a blend of exceptional talent and experience to the club's roster.

Having previously played for German side FC Schalke 04 from January 2011 to July 2014, Anthony Annan is no stranger to the German football landscape.

His time at Schalke was accompanied by loan spells at Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem and Spanish club Osasuna, showcasing his versatility and adaptability on the field.

During his stint with FC Schalke 04, Annan participated in a total of 14 competitive matches, leaving his mark on the club.

Following his time in Germany, the 37-year-old midfielder ventured into various leagues, including a period with Turun Palloseura and Inter Turku in Finland. In January 2023, he returned to Germany and has since been based in Oberhausen.

With a commitment to his football journey, Annan has been plying his trade for Arminia Lirich for several weeks now, demonstrating his dedication to the sport.

His illustrious career includes 67 appearances for Ghana's senior national team, during which he scored two goals. Spanning from 2007 to 2013, his international contributions further solidify his reputation as a seasoned and impactful player.