3 hours ago

Ghana and Chelsea legend Michael Essien has thrown his support behind the LGBT community in Ghana.

In recent weeks issues about the LGBT community has been gaining a lot of traction in the mainstream and social media following the setting up of an LGBT office in Ashongman, a suburb of Accra.

Ghana is a conservative country that frowns on activities of these LGBT persons as that sexual orientation is branded abominable and offensive against the natural principles of humanity although there is a growing and thriving LGBT community.

The former Chelsea star posted a rainbow themed Ghana flag with the caption: ‘Ghana Supports Equality’ message of solidarity on his Instagram page.

His text read: ‘’We see you, we hear you, we support you. Our LGBTQIA plus Community in Ghana #ghanasupportequality 🇬🇭🤝🏿.’’

The LGT community has come under a barrage of attacks from various religious bodies,ordinary Ghanaians with the President of the Republic coming out to say legalization of the LGBT activities will not happen undeer his watch.

''I have said it before, and let me stress it again, that it will not be under the Presidency of Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo that same-sex marriage will be legal,'' he said on Saturday.