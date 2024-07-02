3 hours ago

Collins Acquah, a former Assistant Manager at the Chicken Inn and Pizza Inn branch at Accra Mall, has been sentenced to five years in prison with hard labor for stealing GHC19,904 from his employers.

The verdict was delivered by Judge Akosua Anokyewaa Adjapong at the Achimota Circuit Court, Dailyguidenetwork.com reports.

According to the prosecution, Acquah accessed the vault room where proceeds from December 25 and 26, 2023, were kept during the Christmas holidays. Around 4:23 am on December 27, 2023, Acquah allegedly stole GHC19,904. The theft was captured on CCTV footage, which was later reviewed, confirming the crime.

After the incident, Acquah fled to Cape Coast and went into hiding. Unable to reach him, the management of Chicken Inn and Pizza Inn reported the case to the Airport Police Station, leading to his eventual arrest.

During the initial court hearing on June 10, 2024, Acquah, without legal representation, pleaded not guilty to the charge of theft under Sections 123(1) and 124(1) of the Criminal Offenses Act, 1960 (Act 29). A family member revealed in court that Acquah had spent a significant portion of his monthly salary on betting activities and succumbed to temptation when the opportunity to steal arose.

However, on June 20, 2024, during a subsequent court appearance, Acquah changed his plea to guilty after spending seven days in police remand. When asked about the whereabouts of the stolen money, he could not provide a satisfactory answer.

Taking into consideration Acquah's age, status as a first-time offender, and voluntary admission of guilt, Judge Akosua Anokyewaa Adjapong sentenced him to five years in prison with hard labor.

In addition to the prison term, Acquah must pay a fine of 100 penalty units, amounting to GH¢1,200, to his former employer and refund the full amount of GH¢19,904 stolen. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional two years of imprisonment.