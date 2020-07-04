1 hour ago

Ghanaian defender Muntari Kamaheni played an integral role in his side Fc Ashdod's 3-1 away win against Hapoel Hadera in the Israeli league.

The former Dreams Fc defender was at his usual best as he provided an assist and also netted a goal in the 11th minute of the game.

It is his maiden season in Israel and his form has been incredible for his side as he rounded off in their last match in style.

The defender is hoping to secure more wins for his side next season. Ashdod Football club thrashed Hapoel Hadera in a 3-1 win.

