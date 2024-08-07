1 hour ago

The Ashanti Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) Council of Elders has successfully facilitated the return of Kwabena Owusu Aduomi to the party.

The former Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways, who previously stood as an Independent Candidate during the Ejisu By-Election, has reconciled with the party leadership.

The reconciliation took place during a meeting held on Monday, August 5, 2024.

“In a meeting characterised by frank and open discussions of issues that have happened in the past, Owusu Aduomi; announced to the delight of the members of the Council of Elders that, he has put everything behind him and went on to announce his return to the party unconditionally.”

He added that his “umbilical cord is planted in NPP and that the NPP runs through the veins of his blood”.

Additionally, he pledged to encourage his supporters to rejoin the party.

Chairperson of the Council of Elders, Mrs. Rosemond Appiah Menka, expressed deep gratitude to Owusu Aduomi for honoring the Council’s invitation and deciding to return to the NPP.

She reminded of his significant influence in the Ejisu Constituency and beyond, noting that his return would bolster the party’s fortunes in the upcoming December 7th elections.

The Vice-Chairman of the Council of Elders, called on all NPP members to welcome Owusu Aduomi’s return with open arms.