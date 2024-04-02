47 minutes ago

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kwesi Nyantakyi remains hopeful about the resurgence of football in Ghana despite recent setbacks.

Reflecting on the country's decline in the sport, particularly evidenced by the Black Stars' consecutive early exits from the Africa Cup of Nations, Nyantakyi maintains a positive outlook on the future.

In the past few years, Ghanaian football has faced a rapid decline, highlighted by the disappointment of the senior national team's performances.

The Black Stars' premature exits from the Africa Cup of Nations underscored the challenges confronting Ghanaian football.

The recent turmoil within the country's football landscape prompted protests, including a petition directed at the current GFA administration under Kurt Okraku and appeals to Parliament, collectively termed the "Save Ghana Football" demonstration.

However, despite expressing disinterest in returning to the GFA, Nyantakyi believes in the potential for improvement.

In an interview on Onua TV, he expressed optimism, stating, "Ghana football will be great again."

Nyantakyi affirmed his commitment to contributing his knowledge and wisdom to support the GFA in its efforts to restore the sport to its former glory.

"As I chart my course forward, I remain committed to leveraging my knowledge and experience to support the GFA in its efforts to address current challenges," he stated.

Nyantakyi helped Ghana secure its first-ever World Cup appearance in 2006 and it followed with two more appearances which resulted in Ghana's best-ever finish in 2010 where Ghana reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

Under his watch, Ghana reached two AFCON finals in 2010 and 2015.

The former GFA boss has, however declared his intentions to contest for the vacant Ejisu Constituency seat after the untimely demise of Hon. John Kumah.