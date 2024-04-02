33 minutes ago

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kwesi Nyantakyi has expressed interest in assuming the role of Sports Minister should the New Patriotic Party (NPP) retain power in the upcoming general elections.

With less than a year remaining until the highly anticipated 2024 General Elections, the NPP, led by flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, seeks to secure victory and break the eight-year cycle of power since the inception of the Fourth Republic.

Facing formidable opposition from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and other independent candidates, the NPP is gearing up for a competitive electoral battle.

Nyantakyi, who recently announced his political aspirations to contest in the upcoming by-election in the Ejisu constituency, remains optimistic about his chances of victory and subsequent appointment as Sports Minister.

Speaking on Onua TV, Nyantakyi expressed his willingness to serve in the capacity of Sports Minister under an NPP government, stating, "If NPP comes and they make me a Sports Minister, I may consider it."

However, he acknowledged the potential challenges of assuming the role under an NDC-led government, suggesting that it would be more difficult to secure a similar appointment.

Nyantakyi's political ambitions extend beyond ministerial roles, as he also aims to represent the Ejisu constituency as a lawmaker following the passing of the incumbent, John Kumah.