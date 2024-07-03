33 minutes ago

Asamoah Gyan, former captain of the Ghana national team, has weighed in on goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad's recent struggles after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Danlad, once celebrated as one of the Ghana Premier League's top goalkeepers, was part of Ghana's 26-man squad for the World Cup.

However, instead of propelling his career forward, the experience appeared to have a negative impact on his performance, even at the club level.

Despite a promising start, Danlad faced challenges maintaining his position as the first-choice goalkeeper for Asante Kotoko over the last two seasons, eventually losing his spot to Frederick Asare.

This decline in form ultimately led to Danlad's departure from the Porcupine Warriors, ending an eight-year stint with the club.

Reflecting on Danlad's journey, Gyan expressed optimism about the 21-year-old's future.

He believes Danlad possesses the potential to reclaim the success that earned him national team call-ups, including a place in the Black Stars squad for the 2022 World Cup.

Danlad's association with Kotoko began during his teenage years, steadily progressing to become the team's starting goalkeeper and later its captain.

Gyan shared words of encouragement for the young goalkeeper during an interview with Wontumi Radio.

"It's evident to everyone that your form has dipped since your return from the World Cup," Gyan acknowledged.

"Recall the strategies that contributed to your success during loan spells and your rise to becoming number one at Asante Kotoko. You're still young, and your potential is limitless. Keep pushing forward."

Gyan's supportive words highlight Danlad's journey and the challenges faced by young talents in the competitive world of football.