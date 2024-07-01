6 hours ago

John Mensah, former captain of the Ghana national football team, has found a new calling since retiring from professional football seven years ago.

The ex-defender, who played a pivotal role in Ghana's memorable run to the 2010 World Cup quarterfinals, now dedicates his time to spreading the word of God.

In an interview at the Ghana Football Awards ceremony, Mensah shared his new passion:

"I’m just keeping myself in the church all the time, so I'm always visiting the church because I'm not on the field anymore, so that's how I'm keeping myself cool."

Mensah attends the Resurrection Power New Generation Church, where he actively participates in worship and evangelism.

"My church is a resurrection power, new-generation church. So I'm just worshiping them. But I keep my feet to the God Almighty to worship Him well and also advise my people and also to do evangelism to my people to also know God very well," he added.

Mensah, who made 86 appearances and scored three goals for Ghana, enjoyed a notable club career, including a stint with Sunderland.

The 41-year-old was also part of the historic Ghana squad that qualified for their first-ever World Cup in 2006.

Now, through his work in the church, Mensah aims to inspire and guide others in their faith journey, bringing the same dedication and passion he once displayed on the football field to his spiritual endeavors.