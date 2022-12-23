2 hours ago

Former Chelsea and Black Stars coach Avram Grant has been appointed as the new coach of the Chipolopolo of Zambia.

The Israeli gaffer has signed a two-year contract to handle the Zambian side as announced by the Zambian FA on Thursday.

"I was looking for the right challenge and that's why I chose Zambia," Grant said at a press conference in Lusaka.

"I came here because of the challenge and I hope when I leave here I will look around and say we did a good job and made a good foundation for the future.

"I think Zambia has the potential, we have set the targets of what we want to achieve."

The former West Ham manager has in the past coached Ghana where he led the nation to the silver medal at the 2015 AFCON that was held in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea where Ghana lost to its nemesis and neighbor Ivory Coast on penalties.

The former Chelsea manager took over from Kwesi Appiah in November 2014 following Ghana’s disappointing World Cup finals appearance which included poor performances on and off the pitch.

In 2017, he led Ghana to fourth place at the AFCON before departing his role as the head coach.

Grant spent just one season as Blues boss and guided the Stamford Bridge outfit to the Champions League final in 2008 when they suffered defeat by Manchester United in Moscow.

The Israeli was in charge of Chelsea in 2007/2008 season when Chelsea finished as runners-up in the Champions League, League Cup, and Premier League.

The 67-year-old replaces former Zambia international Moses Sichone who had been acting as caretaker following the departure of former Croatia international Aljosa Asanovic in September. Sichone is expected to retain his position as an assistant coach.

Grant's first game in charge will be at home to Lesotho in March, a qualifier for the 2023 Cup of Nations being held in Ivory Coast