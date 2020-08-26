2 hours ago

NorthEast United FC have appointed Spaniard Gerard Nus as their new head coach ahead of the 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League, the club announced on social media on Tuesday.

Nus will be the successor of Croatian Robert Jarni, who had a poor string of results last season. With Nus taking the reigns, NorthEast United will be hoping for a better fortune.

After Jarni was let go by NorthEast United last season, Aizawl FC's I-League winning coach Khalid Jamil acted as interim manager and with Nus' appointment, he will continue in the role of assistant manager at the club.

This transfer market, NorthEast United have signed Indian players like Ponif Vaz, Gurjinder Kumar, Lalkhawpuimawia, Rochharzela, PM Britto, Sanjiban Ghosh, VP Suhair and Mashoor Shereef. Nus will be responsible of nurturing the Indian talent at the club and it will be interesting to see if he goes for foreign recruitment.

Nus started his coaching career at the tender age of 14 and worked as an assistant coach at various football camps for RCD Espanyol. At a mere age of 22, Nus joined Liverpool's academy and a year later, he became the member of the first team staff. He then went on to work as assistant manager at K-League club Chunnam Dragons.

In the 2012-12 season, he was the Head of Academy Coaching at Brighton & Hove Albion, which was an English Championship club then. He then worked as an assistant manager in A-League at Melbourne Heats. He then moved on to assist Avram Grant at the Ghana national team when the team made it to the final of Africa Cup of Nations.

His next stint was as technical director at Rayo Vallecano after which arrived his first managerial stint at Rayo Oklahoma City in the US, a club that was owned by Rayo Vallecano.

In the 2017-18 season, Nus was the head coach of Irtysh Pavlodar in the Kazakhstan Premier League.

At Rayo Oklahoma City, his win percentage was 37.5 per cent while it increased to 42.9 per cent in Kazakhstan