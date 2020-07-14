55 minutes ago

Former Ghana goalie Ali Jarra has made known the three players he rates highly in the world.

The former Ghana youth star was a wonderful goalie with cat like reflexes and amazing shot stopping skills that was unpararelled during his playing days.

In an interview with Citi TV's tracker show, the former Hearts of Oak goalkeeper named Elmina Sharks goalkeeper Saud Bawa Martey and Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Kwame Baah and Tottenham Hotspurs, France captain and World Cup winner, Hugo Lloris as his best goalkeepers in no particular order.

"To pick my top three will be very difficult but I have no choice," he said.

"I will pick Suad Bawa Martey of Elmina Sharks. Secondly, I will pick Kwame Baah of Asante Kotoko"

"He [Kwame Baah] has done very well because he went to the WAFU tournament in Senegal and coming back to Kotoko unseat Felix Annan, I think he has done brilliantly well.

"My last pick is Hugo Lloris of Tottenham Hotspurs. He has done very well with France and his club side. He has won the World Cup and its a big achievement," he added.

Ali Jarrah was a top notch goalkeeper during his playing days and was the goalie when Ghana's U-17 team won the 1991 FIFA World Cup.

Jarrah was tipped for greatness but a debilitating paralysis cost him a move to German side FC Koln.