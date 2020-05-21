48 minutes ago

Former U20 captain Ishaku Konda has joined Base Soccer Agency (BSA) for on-pitch representation amid huge interests in Europe for the Ghanaian star, ghanaguardian.com has gathered.

The move sees the UK-based soccer agency now responsible for creating commercial opportunities by securing a move abroad and manage and the 20-year-old across all areas of his career.

It comes just hours after BSa completed a deal with compatriot Nathaniel Adjei, who plays for division one side Dambort FC.

The deals are the first in the initiative involving Mr Ibrahim Sannie of Ghana based AM-I sporting agency and Mr Marcos Serioux of Base Soccer Agency. The collaboration will open the market for the next generation of young Ghanaian footballers for opportunities abroad.

Konda recently played in Austria for FC Juniors OÖ and gained valuable experience last season appearing in 18 matches before returning to Ghana earlier this year.

The former Wa All Stars captain has attracted interests from some European clubs, after a stellar performance at LASK Linz FC.

He captained the Black Satellite team at the 2019 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

The current state of football economics will have an impact on clubs continued interest in young players and Konda’s European experience has already attracted the interest from clubs in Belgium, France.

Konda will benefit from the reputable representation Base Soccer provide who currently represent top players globally, coaches and sports directors.

Base Soccer Academy is the football arm of Creative Artists Agency(CAA) who boast some of the high-profile sportsmen across the globe.

They look after the commercial interests of players such as Andre Dede Ayew, Christiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, James Rodriguez and Delli Ali and Kyle Walker of Man City.