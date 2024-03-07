10 hours ago

Sampson Agyapong, a former Ghana youth international, has completed a transfer to UAE Division One side Gulf United, marking one of the club's nine new acquisitions aimed at bolstering their squad for the remainder of the season.

Agyapong arrives at Gulf United from West African Football Academy (WAFA) in the Ghana Premier League, where he garnered recognition as a promising young midfielder.

His departure from WAFA coincides with the club's efforts to reinforce their squad amid a challenging season.

Gulf United took to social media to announce the arrival of their latest signings, underscoring their commitment to fortifying the team during the January transfer window.

The club expressed enthusiasm about Agyapong's arrival, believing that his experience and skill set will be instrumental in their bid to evade relegation.

For Agyapong, this move represents a return to familiar surroundings, having previously featured for Al Ain U21 in the UAE.

The 21-year-old midfielder is anticipated to contribute his technical proficiency and strategic vision to Gulf United, aiding them in securing vital points in their fight against relegation.

With just 13 games remaining in the season, Gulf United finds themselves perilously close to the relegation zone.

In a proactive effort to strengthen the team, the club's management has orchestrated the acquisition of nine new players during the transfer window.

Agyapong's signing is deemed pivotal in this tactical maneuver, as Gulf United seeks to fortify their midfield and generate more goal-scoring opportunities on the field.