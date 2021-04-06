5 hours ago

Media personality and former host of the “TLS show” on GHOne TV, Angela Bamford has opened up on reasons why she left her post as a presenter at GHOne TV, a subsidiary media outlet of the EIB Group.

Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the ‘Go Online Show‘, the beautiful presenter who was hesitant to disclose the main reason for her resignation stated that her exit from the station was an amalgamation of factors.

Host, Sammy Kay revealed on the show that she had friction with her former colleague and producer for the TLS show and further disclosed that in one of the episodes of the Show, Angela was not known as to who her guest was for an interview and upon request for a script from her producer to prepare well before the show starts proved futile, until a minute prior to the commencement of the interview before she was handed over with the script, an action that ignited her exit.

Angela Bamford confirmed by stating that the revelation made by Sammy Kay was not far from right and disclosed that her producer on the show was not her friend but she will remain civil to her whenever they cross path.

Watch the full video below: