1 hour ago

Ex-Hearts and Kotoko forward, Edward Afum admits that the current Ghana Premier League has lost quality and experienced players as compared to a few years back.

“If you compare the current quality and that of our era, you will realize that our clubs lack experience player.”

“Even when I was playing for Tema Youth FC, there were other quality players like Alex Asamoah and Eric Bekoe all performing at their various clubs.”

“We don’t have such qualities and experience in our various clubs these days.”

“It is just a matter of one club having a few quality players with the remaining clubs on average players.”

“You could have 8 to 9 strikers at a time in the league playing for various clubs but the scenario has changed.”

“I met about 14 strikers at Kotoko but I made it when I joined Kotoko from Tema Youth.”

“We need experienced players in the league to ignite its passion.”Afum told Adamu Muftawu

Afum happens to be one of the strikers to have played for Kotoko,Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics.

He was Ghana’s top scorer in the 2008/2009 season while at Tema Youth.

He joined Asante Kotoko in 2009 where he won the league in 2011/2012.

He former a perfect partnership with fellow striker, Abel Manomey at Great Olympics.

His last club prior to joining Great Olympics was Jordanian side, Shaba Al-Ordon.