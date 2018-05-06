1 hour ago

Hearts of Oak were beaten by arch rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko in the 2017 MTN FA Cup finals played at the Tamale Stadium.

A brilliant first half hat trick from Kotoko's Saddick Adams was enough to condemn Hearts of Oak to a 3-1 defeat.

Former Captain of the side, Thomas Abbey has now disclosed what actually caused their defeat three years after the incident.

He says the club had internal issues prior to the finals as they were owed three months salary arrears and bonuses.

“I can say that before the match, everything favoured Hearts. We were supposed to win but there were very serious problems in the team. We had not been paid for three months and winning bonuses from seven matches were also not paid," he told Angel FM.

“I can tell you that, before the final, we were not even training. We were protesting so we will go to the training grounds and only jog for twenty minutes and go back home.”

“Most of the players had their contracts expired so we knew the match was the last opportunity to demand our pay. Not surprising that we lost in the first half. I can say it was what led to the defeat.” he added.