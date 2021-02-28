1 hour ago

Former Berekum Chelsea coach and Hearts of Oak assistant coach Joseph Asare Bediako is on the verge of being named the next coach of Aduana Stars.

The Ogya boys are without a coach after the expiration of Paa Kwasi Fabin's one year contract which the club decided against renewing it.

Joseph Asare Bediako who joined Hearts of Oak before the start of the season resigned last month after what he perceived as poor treatment from the capital based club.

He was rumoured to be on his way to take over the poisoned chalice job at King Faisal but he has dodged a bullet by agreeing a deal with Aduana Stars.