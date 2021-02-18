37 minutes ago

Former Hearts of Oak gaffer Kosta Papic has departed Ghana on Thursday morning after severing ties with the club.

The Serbian coach tendered in his resignation letter on Monday after initially joining the club on a supposed two year contract.

Papic cited gross interference from the club's top hierarchy in his job as reasons for his decision to resign from his post.

The 60 year old gaffer is the last man to have won the Ghana Premier League title for the phobians in 2009 and was tipped to repeat the trick but left even before the season could end.

He took over the reigns of the club from interim coach Edward Nii Odoom in November 2020 and presided over ten matches as coach wining four of them, drawing three and losing three.

Papic lasted just 73 days at Hearts and is rumoured to be heading to South Africa where he will take over a club there.

Even before Papic's departure, assistant coach Joseph Asare Bediako had resign, while goalkeeper's trainer Ben Owu had also resigned with rumours also claiming team manager Saban Quaye has also been shown the exit.

Hearts have appointed U-15 coach Samuel Nii Noi as the interim coach as they play Ebusua Dwarfs this weekend in the league.