19 minutes ago

Former Accra Hearts of Oak coach Kosta Papic has been appointed as the new technical manager of South African Premier Soccer League side Black Leopards.

The Serbian trainer has signed a two year contract with the South African club shortly after leaving the phobians.

Papic tendered in his resignation letter on Monday after initially joining the club on a supposed two year contract.

He cited gross interference from the club's top hierarchy in his job as reasons for his decision to resign from his post.

The 60 year old gaffer is the last man to have won the Ghana Premier League title for the phobians in 2009 and was tipped to repeat the trick but left even before the season could end.

He took over the reigns of the club from interim coach Edward Nii Odoom in November 2020 and presided over ten matches as coach wining four of them, drawing three and losing three.

Papic lasted just 73 days at Hearts and is rumoured to be heading to South Africa where he will take over a club there.

He has returned to his former club Black Leopards where he was their head coach from 2013 to 2016.

The 60 year old nomad has vast experience coaching on the African continent having coached clubs in Ghana, Nigeria, Tanzanian among others

He has in the past worked with Lobi Stars, Enyimba FC, Enugu Rangers, Maritzburg United, Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, Young Africans SC, Chippa United, Black Leopards and Polokwane City.