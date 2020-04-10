1 hour ago

Accra Hearts of Oak on Thursday 9th April 2020 announced the passing away of former club captain and stalwart Jonathan Oti Ankrah aka Joe Dakota.

Which sad event occurred in the United states of America where he has been living over the past years since hanging up his boots.

Media reports had claimed Joe Dakota died as a result of contracting the lethal coronavirus pandemic but his family has denied the story.

Granddaughter of the late Joe Dakota, Abigail Otua speaking on behalf of the family has disclosed that his grand dad died from kidney failure after years battling with diabetes.

The former Hearts of Oak captain who was 84 years old passed away on Wednesday night at Silver Spring in Maryland USA.

Joe Dakota has been on admission at the Intensive Care Unit the last few months before finally giving up the ghost.

"My family and I are very upset about the news going around about how my grandpa passed away. The information and my grandpa passing from the Covid-19 virus is false," Abigail Otua told Ghanasoccernet.com

"My grandpa passed away from kidney failure due to diabetes. His kidneys failed him and that was the cause of his unfortunate death."

The late Joe Dakota played for the phobians between the 1960's and 70's and captained the club for a long time.