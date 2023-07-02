45 minutes ago

The Ghanaian football community mourns the loss of one of its legends, Anas Seidu Tonda, who passed away on July 1, 2023, at his home in Accra, Newtown.

The former footballer, known for his remarkable skills on the field, was a key member of the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations-winning team.

Anas Seidu's funeral will take place on Sunday, July 2, in Accra, following Islamic customs. He will be laid to rest at the Awudome cemetery, where family, friends, and fans will gather to pay their last respects to the iconic forward.

Fondly remembered as part of the legendary 'fearsome fivesome' of Hearts of Oak, Anas Seidu Tonda and his teammates, Mohammed Polo, Peter Hammond, Mama Acqua, and Peter Lamptey, dominated Ghanaian football in the seventies.

Their extraordinary skills made them an unstoppable force during their prime.

Anas Seidu's exceptional performances earned him a well-deserved place in the Black Stars squad that secured Ghana's third Africa Cup of Nations title in 1978.

His contributions to the national team will forever be cherished.

The Ghana Football Association expressed their heartfelt condolences to Anas Seidu Tonda's family and loved ones.

They shared the sad news on Twitter, stating, "Our sincere condolences to the family and all loved ones of former Hearts of Oak and Black Stars forward Anas Seidu Tonda who passed away on Saturday. The burial process is scheduled to take place at his residence at Accra New Town this afternoon. RIP Tonda."

The footballing world mourns the loss of a true legend and celebrates the remarkable legacy that Anas Seidu Tonda leaves behind. May he rest in peace.