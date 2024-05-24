9 minutes ago

Former Hearts of Oak captain, Amankwah Mireku, has expressed skepticism about Asante Kotoko's chances of avenging their infamous 4-0 defeat against the Phobians as the two sides gear up for another clash this Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors endured their heaviest Super Clash defeat in March 2000, when goals from Emmanuel Osei Kuffuor, Kenneth Sarpong, and a brace from Ishmael Addo led Hearts of Oak to a resounding victory.

This memorable victory remains a point of pride for Hearts fans, while Kotoko's biggest win over Hearts stands at a 3-0 victory in 1980.

Reflecting on the upcoming encounter in matchday 31 of the Ghana Premier League at the Baba Yara Stadium, Mireku, who was part of the Hearts squad during that historic victory, asserted that it would be a formidable challenge for Kotoko to ever overturn such a result.

"Honestly, Asante Kotoko will struggle to avenge the 4-0 defeat. In 2006, they came close to equaling such a heavy defeat in the Super Clash, but I made sure they didn’t succeed," Mireku stated.

"The 4-0 defeat is written on the wall and it will be tough for Kotoko to wipe it off. I think they must think of avenging it in the next world," he added.

Asante Kotoko is gearing up to host their fiercest rivals, Hearts of Oak, with hopes of a victory that could serve as a morale booster. Both teams are aiming to finish the season strongly, adding extra significance to this weekend's fixture.

Given Kotoko's current 10th place position and Hearts of Oak's 12th place standing, a victory is crucial for both sides as they strive to conclude the season on a positive note.