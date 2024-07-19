10 hours ago

Harry Zakkour, the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Accra Hearts of Oak, has advocated for a generational shift in the club's management, suggesting that younger individuals should take the helm.

Zakkour believes that the club's success requires the energy and dynamism that youth can bring, rather than relying on older administrators.

In an upcoming interview with Joy Sports' Prime Take, Zakkour expressed his concerns about the current management structure at Hearts of Oak.

He emphasized the importance of having active, engaged leaders who can frequently visit training grounds and build strong relationships with the players.

"From what I observe, the club would benefit greatly from younger management. In my time, we had a dedicated board of directors, but now it seems there’s a need for more involvement from younger individuals," Zakkour stated.

He stressed that such involvement is crucial for fostering a supportive environment that encourages players to perform at their best.

Zakkour questioned the commitment of current board members, suggesting they may not have the time or dedication required to effectively oversee the club's operations and ensure the players receive the necessary attention.

He drew an analogy, saying, "Footballers are like women; if you don’t give them attention, how do you expect to get results from them?"

His comments come on the heels of Hearts of Oak's recent 2-1 defeat to Asante Kotoko in the Democracy Cup, raising concerns about the team's prospects for the upcoming 2024/25 season.

Zakkour's call for change highlights ongoing debates about the direction and management of the storied Ghanaian club.