2 hours ago

The tension at Hearts of Oak reached a boiling point following their goalless draw against Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The result has left the Ghanaian football giants precariously close to relegation, needing a win in their final match in Bechem to ensure their stay in the Premier League.

Frustrations boiled over when former CEO Harry Zakour engaged in a heated exchange with Board Member Vincent Sowah Odotei.

The clash highlighted the growing discontent among fans and former officials regarding the current administration's handling of the club.

Zakour, clearly distressed by the team's dire situation, didn't mince words in his criticism of Odotei and the management's performance.

"In that heated exchange at the stadium yesterday, I told Hon. Vincent Sowah Odotei that they're not doing well. They wait till the point where the club is sinking before we come and show our faces. If Odotei wants to run this club, he should sit well and run the club well," Zakour expressed to Oyerepa FM.

Hearts of Oak, a club with a rich history and former African champions, now find themselves just a point above the relegation zone heading into their final match of the season.

The fans, players, and management are all under immense pressure to secure the necessary win to avoid an embarrassing drop from the top tier of Ghanaian football.