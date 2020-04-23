51 minutes ago

Former Managing Director of Accra Hearts of Oak, Neil Armstrong Mortagbe has called on Ghanaians to accept the apology rendered by Mubarak Wakaso and forgive the Black Stars midfielder.

Wakaso in an interview with Angel fm attributed Black Stars failure to winning the AFCON for the past 38 years to political interference with specifics to the ruling NPP and the opposition NDC.

Wakaso told Angel TV: ''I will speak the truth today. Do you know our problem about the game?

''Maybe we know but we don’t want to say it. But I think politics ruins the Blacks Stars at times. When NDC is in power, NPP doesn’t want us to win and vice versa.''

Wakaso’s statement generated a lot of rage and fury nationwide with many calling for an apology from the Chinese based rugged midfielder.

Wakaso took to his Twitter handle to render an apology to the entire nation.

Neil Armstrong in an interview with Oman fm, has urged Ghanaians to accept Wakaso’s apology and forgive him.

“I have followed Mubarak Wakaso for long and it is a comment I can hardly attribute to him.”

“We made our checks and after we realized he made those comments.”

“However he has come out to retract those statements.”

“I saw his tweet where he has apologized to Ghanaians.”

“For some of us who have been in the game of football for long and know his contributions to the national team, I feel Ghanaians should forgive him.”

“It is good he has realized his mistake and come out to apologize.”

“Wakaso has done the Honourable thing by apologizing and I believe Ghanaians should let things go and forgive him.” Neil Armstrong told Accra based Oman fm.

Mubarak Wakaso now plies his trade with Chinese club, Jiangsu Suning after joining them from Spanish outfit, Deportivo Alaves last season.

Wakaso cut his teeth the then Obuasi Goldfields now AshantiGold.

He spent the better part of his career in Spain, starting out at Elche in 2008 and going on to also represent Villarreal, Espanyol, Las Palmas, Granada and Alavés.

He also competed professionally in Russia for Ruben Kazan, Scotland for Celtic and Panathinaikos of Greece.

Makaso appeared with the Ghana national team at the 2014 World Cup, as well as four Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.