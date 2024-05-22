5 hours ago

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Charles Allotey has voiced his dissatisfaction with the current players, criticizing their lack of intensity amid the club's poor performance this season.

The Phobians, once a dominant force in Ghanaian football, find themselves 12th in the Ghana Premier League with just four matches remaining, only five points clear of the relegation zone.

Following a recent defeat by Aduana FC, coach Aboubakar Ouattara publicly criticized the players.

Allotey echoed these sentiments, attributing the club's struggles primarily to the players rather than the coaching staff.

Speaking on Akoma FM, he stated, "Hearts' primary issues are with the players, not the coach.

They don't play with the same intensity that we mustered each time playing in order to compete for the badge."

Allotey singled out specific players, expressing disappointment in their performance.

"The players are not serious at all. A player like Linda, who is performing well, finds it difficult to locate his attackers in the final third, and Salifu has been playing poorly lately," he remarked.

"They act as if there is nothing at stake. It's repulsive to watch them play. Hearts of Oak is now like trash because the players do not meet the club standard. When I watch them play, I laugh."

The harsh criticism from Allotey highlights the deep frustration felt by former players and fans as Hearts of Oak struggle to recapture their former glory.