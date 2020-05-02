4 hours ago

Former Hearts of Oak striker Frank Twum Ntini has died in the Asian country of Bangladesh after battling illness.

The Ghanaian player and his compatriot Richard Dzifa Appiae were arrested and incarcerated in January for the possession of narcotic drugs.

Twum and Dzifa were caught with 7,500 pieces of Yaba tablets a banned narcotic substance in Bangladesh.

Yaba tablet is a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine and its a highly banned drug due to its negative effects and attracts a heavy prison sentence and even death sentence in most South East Asian countries.

According to reports the Chittagong Abahani Limited FC player fell sick while in prison and was sent to hospital.

The player has been ill for a while now but could not win the battle with death as he passed on Friday morning.

Twum played for a lot of teams in Ghana including Tema Youth, Berekum Chelsea and Hearts of Oak.