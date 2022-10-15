2 hours ago

Some former Hearts of Oak players on Friday, 14th October 2022 paid a visit to the team ahead of their second leg clash in the CAF Confederations Cup game.

Accra Hearts of Oak trail AS Real Bamako by a whooping 3-0 scoreline and will need some inspiration to overturn the scoreline to progress.

The phobians who are without a win this season in all competitions will host the Malian side on Sunday, 16th October at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Former players such as Don Bortey, Yaw Amankwaah Mireku, Charles Allotey, Sani Mohammed among others visited the team to urge them on as they bid to overturn the first-leg defeat in Bamako.

The phobians qualified for Africa after winning the MTN FA Cup title last season after beating Bechem United on penalties.