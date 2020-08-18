3 hours ago

Former Hearts of Oak player Joseph Esso has agreed in principle to play for Kumasi Asante Kotoko as talks are currently underway with the player.

Information gathered by Kumasi based Fox FM indicate that the player had a meeting with the board of Asante Kotoko on Thursday in Accra to discuss his personal terms with the club.

The phobians released the prolific goal poacher after both parties failed to agree on a contract renewal .

Attempts were made by the supporters of the club to try and get the player to re-sign for them but it did not work as the board of the club were reportedly demanding the player apologizes before he is allowed to re-sign.

This has infuriated the Hearts of Oak supporters with some hurling abuse at the club's board and management.

Joseph Esso joined Hearts of Oak three years ago from Ebusua Dwarfs.