13 hours ago

Former Hearts of Oak striker Kofi Kordzi has voiced his concerns over the financial difficulties faced by players in the Ghana Premier League (GPL). Kordzi believes that the low salaries in the local league are forcing players to seek better-paying opportunities abroad, even in more remote leagues.

Reports indicate that some GPL players earn as little as GH₵300 per month, a concerning figure given their professional status.

Kordzi, speaking in an interview on Asempa FM, highlighted the challenges faced by players due to these low wages.

"The Ghana Premier League players as a whole are suffering. All of it is about the low wages," Kordzi stated.

He pointed out that the inadequate salaries and delays in payment make it difficult for players to support their families, pushing many to look for better financial opportunities outside Ghana.

Kordzi urged the government to intervene and implement measures to address the financial struggles of GPL players.

"We need some measures to be put in place so that the government can help. That's why when some players play in the league, they prefer to go to Togo for better wages to cater for their families," he added.

Kordzi’s remarks underscore the pressing need for improved financial conditions for GPL players, who are often compelled to seek better opportunities abroad due to insufficient earnings in the local league.