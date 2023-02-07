46 minutes ago

Ghanaian striker Kwame Kizito has completed a transfer move to third-tier Swedish Ettan Södra side Ariana FC on a free transfer.

The 26-year-old striker has been a free agent since departing Falkenbergs FF in the summer.

Kizito whose contract length has not been disclosed by his new club had these kind words to say about the city, and supporters among others.

"First of all, I am happy and delighted to be ready for Ariana FC. The choice was not at all difficult as I have been reading about the club for a while now. Malmö is a beautiful city and Ariana has fantastic supporters. I now want to work hard and make a strong impression during the club's journey forward. Ariana is right now the best place for me to continue developing as a professional soccer player. The cohesion in the team is incredible and I look forward to scoring as many goals as possible to take the team to new heights,"

"I also want to express great gratitude to our coach Agim Sopi and sports director Omid Hushmand for their desire to have me here. I look forward to a successful season without injuries or mishaps and ask for the support of all the wonderful supporters throughout the year."

Sporting director Omid Hushmand added: "Kizito is an exciting player who we believe in a lot. He has qualities that we will greatly benefit from in the offense. In him we get a powerful player who works over large areas and with his presence he becomes important for us in the offensive penalty area. It gives us a tool in the attack that we lacked a bit before, where we now get a player who really wants to be in the box. With all his qualities, Kizito will be a perfect complement to the other attacking players we have."

Kizito sat out for most of the 2022 football season in the Swedish third-division contest with Falkenbergs FF following an injury setback.

The striker has in the past played for Hearts of Oak, Al Ittihad, BK Hacken and Falkenbergs FF.

He is yet to be capped by Ghana at the senior national team, the Back Stars.