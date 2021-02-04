2 hours ago

Boakye was leading the Goal king chat in the 2019/20 cancelled league

Former Accra Hearts of Oak striker Maxwell Boakye has joined joint league leaders Karela United in a move that brings him back to the top flight league.

Premier League campaigners Karela have begun an operation to strengthened the depth of their squad and the left footed Boakye comes in as on of a kind of legs needed to execute a task.

Boakye was in superb form in last year's cancelled Division One League where he was leading the goal king in the

The talented forward joined the Ainyinase based club after seeing out his contract with Division One Side Bibiani Gold Stars where he has been plying his trade after leaving Hearts of Oak in 2016.

Boakye scored 10 goals in 13 appearances for Bibiani Gold Stars FC in the 2019/20 Division One League season which was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

He is expected to complement the efforts of deadly duo Diawisie Taylor and Kwame Boateng who have already combined to score 14 goals for Karela United in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.

Boakye was a member of the Hearts of Oak team from 2013 to 2016 but could not stake a claim at the one-time CAF Champions League winners till his departure.