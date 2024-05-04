2 hours ago

A former Inspector-General General of Police(IGP), J.Y.A Kwofie, has passed on.

According to Adom News, Mr Kwofie passed on the afternoon of Thursday, May 2, 2024.

He had been sick for years and also suffered from dementia.

Mr Kwofie was over 90 years old.

He served as IGP from 1 January 1990 to 30 September 1996.

Mr Kwofie was succeeded by Peter Tenganabang Nanfuri who also passed on in February 2023.

Mr Nanfuri was the Paramount Chief of the Jirapa Traditional Area with the title Naa Ansoleh Ganaa II.