Maxwell Konadu, a revered figure in Ghanaian football circles, has shared insights into his coaching journey, highlighting legendary managers Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti as his main inspirations.

Konadu, who previously served as assistant coach for Ghana’s national team, has carved out a successful managerial career with various Ghanaian clubs.

His recent triumph with Nsoatreman FC in the Ghana FA Cup propelled him to a new challenge with South African club Black Leopards FC.

In a candid interview with 3Sports, Konadu expressed his admiration for Mourinho and Ancelotti, acknowledging their influence on his coaching philosophy and style.

Reflecting on his managerial career, Konadu singled out notable players he has had the privilege to manage, including Sulley Muntari, Andre Ayew, Asamoah Gyan, and Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu.

These players have been instrumental in shaping his coaching experiences and achievements.

Now tasked with guiding Black Leopards FC back to prominence in South African football, Konadu brings a wealth of experience, having previously clinched titles such as the Ghana Premier League and the President’s Cup with Asante Kotoko.

Konadu’s dedication to coaching and his strategic approach continue to make an indelible mark on African football, as he strives to achieve further success with Black Leopards FC in the upcoming season.