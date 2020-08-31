3 hours ago

Attacking gem Songne Yacouba has officially been unveiled by Tanzanian giants Young Africans SC weeks after joining them on a free transfer.

The Burkina Faso international signed a two-year deal with Yanga earlier this month after ending his contract with Ghanaian topflight side Asante Kotoko.

Yacouba has been handed the number 10 shirt at the Jangwani based club in Dar es Salaam ahead of the 2020-21 season and is expected to form a prolific partnership with Ghanaian striker Michael Sarpong.

The 28-year old’s unveiling comes as good news to fans of Yanga as they seek to win the championship next season as well as their participation in the CAF Champions league.

‘He replaces Ghanaian Bernard Morrison, who controversially signed with fierce rivals Simba SC despite the club insisting his contract expires in 2022.

Club CEO Senzo Mbatha is ushering the side into a new era as they aim to sweep all competitions domestically as well as do well in Africa.

Young Africans are Tanzania’s most successful club with 22 league titles, four Tanzania (FA) Cups and five CECAFA Cup titles.