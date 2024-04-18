5 hours ago

Former Asante Kotoko captain, Amos Frimpong, now coaching at Division Two side Fast Track FC, has pinpointed inexperience as a significant factor affecting the club's performance in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

Frimpong, who closely follows Kotoko's matches, believes that while the players possess talent, their lack of experience has been evident in their recent struggles.

He highlighted a specific instance where he observed the impact of experience during a match against Nations FC, where former Kotoko player Prince Acquah demonstrated composure and confidence.

"This season I have watched most of Kotoko games and at times if you are at the stadium watching the game you could also clearly see most of them are inexperienced and it sometimes causes the team," he told Guide Radio.

The current Kotoko squad's inexperience, Frimpong suggests, has contributed to their recent underwhelming performances, particularly in the second round of the league.

"So I will also attribute the recent performance of the team to inexperience of most of the players. There are good players but most of them are inexperienced and have not seen things like this before."

Despite possessing skillful individuals, many players lack the seasoned judgment and maturity required to navigate challenging situations on the pitch.

"For example, I was at the stadium watching Kotoko against Nations FC and I played with Prince Acquah, a former player of Kotoko, he was playing for Nations FC. I was telling my colleague if Prince Acquah is playing against these current players of Kotoko. There is no fear because he has seen it all," he added.

With Kotoko facing league leaders FC Samartex in an upcoming fixture, the team will be eager to address these issues swiftly and turn their fortunes around.

As they strive for improvement, Frimpong's insights underscore the importance of nurturing young talents while also recognizing the value of seasoned experience in guiding them to success.