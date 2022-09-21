2 hours ago

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko captain Abdul Ismail Ganiyu has sealed a transfer move to Iraqi top flight side Al Talaba SC.

He joins his new side on a free transfer after ripping his contract with the Ghana Premier League side last month.

Ganiyu has signed a one year contract with his new club with an option to renew the deal upon satisfactory performance.

The former Kotoko captain mutually parted ways with the club for reasons only known to both parties after leading the club to win the Ghana Premier League title last season.

Ganiyu started pre-season raining with Asante Kotoko but was left out of the traveling squad for the team's pre-season training tour of Sudan.

Prior to the team's departure and the contract terminaion, he was stripped off his captaincy as Richard Boadu was named as he new captain with Ibrahim Danlad, Christopher Nettey and Moise Pouaty as his deputies.

Al Talaba SC finished third position after the 2021/22 Iraqi Premier League

Ganiyu Ismail joined Asante Kotoko in 2018 from Karela United for an undisclosed fee.

His contract with Asante Kotoko was renewed last year until the end of the 2023/24 season.