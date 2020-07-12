2 hours ago

It is exactly three years now that Kumasi Asante Kotoko were involved in a gruesome accident on the Accra Kumasi highway enroute to Kumasi from a Ghana Premier League game against Inter Allies.

Three years on, the club has still not paid the 15 players and 7 officials and two journalist on board the bus any compensation forcing former coach George Polack to hit hard at his former side.

According to Polack it is the job of every employer to take care of his employee whenever there is a problem

Kotoko's bus crushed into a stationary vehicle around Nkawkaw resulting in multiple injuries and the untimely death of then assistant equipment officer Ebenezer Obeng.

Players and officials on board sustained multiple degrees of injuries and it took months for them to recuperate from their injuries.

“Basically it’s a human thing that you do that, you come to your employee’s aid when there have been kind of problem to your employee,” he told Wontumi FM in Kumasi.

“You are an employee and you are working for an employer, you expect them (employer) to take care of you whatever that happens to you during your contract or how long you’ve been working there so we are expecting them(Asante Kotoko) to do that”

“Let’s be honest, they are adult, they should know these things; If the tables turn around and it happens to them, how will they feel, three years later and we still haven’t been compensated, what if is them in the accident, don’t you think they would have already got their compensation?”

“So always you need to put yourself in other people’s shoes and feel it too, Kotoko needs to compensate us (accident victims).”

Polack is not the only one who has asked for compensation as players who were with the team at the time but have now left have on countless occasions demanded for their compensation.