43 minutes ago

DR Congo champions TP Mazembe have completed the signing of former Asante Kotoko captain and Blackstars defender Abdul Ganiyu Ismail on a two and half year contract.

The 26-year-old central defender recently played for Iraqi side Al Talaba SC after departing Asante Kotoko on a free transfer.

An official statement from the club read: “The professional group of TPM has a new central defender. Ismail Abdul GANIYU (26) joined the Ravens by signing a two-and-a-half-year lease plus an optional year.”

He played for Kumasi Asante Kotoko for more than four years and was captain of the club before his departure last season.

The defender has been capped three times by Ghana senior national team.