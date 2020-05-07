2 hours ago

Ugandan players have not fared too well at Kumasi Asante Kotoko and many other clubs when eber they leave the shores of their country.

As If it's homesickness or what but former Kotoko defender and Ugandan International Joseph Ochaya has divulged what exactly goes wrong for himself and his compatriots.

Not long ago another Ugandan player George Abege flopped woeful at Asante Kotoko after arriving with a huge reputation from Kariobangi Sharks.

Joseph Ochaya's spell at Asante Kotoko was not too successful and is currently with Congo and African giants TP Mazembe and has been sharing reasons why Ugandans fail to glitter outside the comfort of their homes.

“I don’t agree with people who say players leave when they aren’t ready and well prepared,” Ochaya said in an interview with Sanyuka TV.

“There are many reasons that fail us out there that are beyond football on the pitch, for example when the coach and fans don’t like you it’s hard for you to last longer in a given club because in most cases the fans have a big say and have influence in decision making."

“The other burning issue is money because it’s the reason why we leave home so when you're not paid for quite long, you're left with no choice apart from leaving.”

The left back did deflected the blame from agents who most often than not are accused of treating players like commodities and interested in only their money.

“Agents are important people and our lawyers who help us understand and interpret the contracts well and even in case of anything like a breach in contract, they come in to advise,” Ochaya added.

“No agent forces a player to sign anything and it’s after both parties have agreed to a particular deal that’s when we sign so people saying agents have a hand in players coming back home it’s wrong.”

He also urged the Ugandans to deviate from acts that demoralise players who fail to earn a breakthrough in a foreign league.

“Many Ugandans talk ill and laugh when players return home which kills their morale especially those that are weak-hearted that’s why you find some never get back to their best which is bad,” continued Ochaya.

“We have to support our own players in good and bad times because in life especially our football there are good and bad times.”

Joseph Ochaya since leaving Kotoko has played for the likes of Naivibank Saigon of Vietnam and Lusaka Dynamos in Zambia's Super League while have had stints in Germany with lower tier side SPVGG Greuther Furth in August 2013.