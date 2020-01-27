32 minutes ago

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko center back Edwin Tuffour Frimpong has been named in the team of the week in the Ethiopian Premier League.

The Ghanaian was integral as his side Saint George Fc recorded a one nil win over Bahir dar Kanema Fc at the Addis Ababa Sports Stadium.

Tuffour Frimpong lasted the full duration of the game and has been an ever present for Saint George Fc in the Ethiopian League helping them to 7 clean sheets in the 10 matches played so far in the league.

Other players who made the team of the week include Goalkeeper Michael Samma of Fasil Fc, former Asante Kotoko center back and team mate of Tuffour Frimpong, Awal Mohammed who currently plays for Wolkite Fc, Futudin Jamal of Ethiopia Coffee and Tuffour Frimpong completing the back three in a 3-5-2 formation.

In midfield there is Charity Goose , Harris Saeed all of Wolayita Dicha Fc, Adama of Adama City Fc, Tuftis of Hawasaa Fc completing the middle 5.

Upfront there is Mujeeb Kassim of Fasil Fc and Dawa Hetsa of Adama City Fc completing the front two for the team of the week.

The son of former Kotoko legend Stephen Frimpong Manso joined the East African side from Liberty Professional some two seasons ago and has not looked back helping his team win the Addis Ababa City Cup after a 2-1 victory over Sebeta Kanema FC.

Saint George Fc are currently third on the Ethiopian league log two points adrift of the table toppers Mekelle Kenema.

ETHIOPIAN TEAM OF THE WEEK BELOW: