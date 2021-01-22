3 hours ago

Former Kotoko and Wa All Stars forward Richard Arthur has sealed a move to Inter Allies after been released by the porcupine warriors.

The Club and the striker have agreed on a deal until the end of the current season.

The lethal forward started his professional career in 2006 with Windy Professionals. He stayed for four years before joining Real Tarkwa United where he scored 21 goals in 33 games.

In 2014, he joined Wa All Stars to play in the Ghana Premier League for three seasons and scored 19 goals in 37 appearances. During the spell, he won the Ghana Premier League title with the side.

In the 2017/18 season, he went on to play for GD Interdube Luanda in Angola, scoring 12 goals in 18 appearances winning the league title before joining St. Georges in Ethiopia.

In his stay in Ethiopia, he got 8 goals in 12 matches. Last he signed for Asante Kotoko where he played 15 matches and scored 9 goals.

Achievements:



Ghana Premier League winner – 2015/16



Ghana Super Cup – 2016/17



Angola Premier League winner – 2017/18



WAFU Silver medalist – 2019

Arthur has rich experience and knows his game very well, having played in the CAF Champions League with Wa All Stars and Asante Kotoko and CAF Confederation with Asante Kotoko.