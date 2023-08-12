3 hours ago

Felix Annan, the former goalkeeper for Asante Kotoko and current player for Carlton Town, has achieved a significant milestone in his career by being appointed as the head of the Pass Move Grin goalkeeping academy in the UK.

Annan, renowned for his exceptional goalkeeping skills, enthusiastically shared the news on his official Twitter account.

He expressed his immense excitement and heartfelt gratitude for this remarkable opportunity, showcasing his commitment to furthering his career and giving back to the sport.

His appointment as the leader of the academy is a clear testament to his dedication and expertise in the realm of goalkeeping.

It highlights his potential to inspire and nurture the next generation of talented goalkeepers, passing on his knowledge and skills to help shape their futures.

In a tweet, Annan conveyed his enthusiasm, saying, "Another Great Learning Path Ahead Of The Future. Delighted To Be Appointed Head Of The @PassMoveGrinGK 🧤 Academy. I Want To Thank Everyone At PMG For The Love, Support Since I Arrived Here. It’s A Great Family & Will Also Help The Young GKs With My (1/3) Knowledge Whiles I Keep Learning All Coaching Philosophies/Courses🙏🏽❤️🧤✊🏿🇬🇭🇬🇧" This message reflects his eagerness to contribute to the growth of young goalkeepers and his commitment to continuous learning in the field of coaching.